A Secure Garage Door

The garage door is frequently used equipment around your home. It is a most functional but least secure door. Modern garage doors are constructed with steel, aluminum, and wood material.

Each type of garage door has its own set of advantages and problems. Wooden garage doors are heaviest and secured but costly and hard to maintain. In comparison, aluminum is lighter, cheaper, and easiest to maintain. According to new construction laws, garage doors should be constructed to the newest safety codes. It means that an additional support structure should be added to prevent the garage door from blowing out during extreme rain and high winds.

If you have an old-style building, then it might be a good decision to take a professional garage door service to take a look at it. They have right expertise to guide you what would be compulsory to bring it up to current codes both in terms of material of garage door and its security features. Whatever you choose, regular garage door maintenance should be done to keep the garage door and its open in a tip-top position. The project includes cleaning and lubrication task of tracks, tightening the screws, bolts, and nuts, oiling the rollers, and adjusting the balance of garage door. You need to make sure that all the screws, bolts, and nuts are properly tightened.

Recent versions of the garage doors are installed with an electric garage door opener for automated operations. There are three common models of garage door openers, but they all serve the same objective. When the button of the garage door remote is pushed, the motor will be activated to lift or lower the garage door. Besides the remote control which stays in your car, there is wall mounted button which is placed near the door going into the home. When the garage door opener is installed, the locking latch of the opener is removed. The garage door opener should be locked through the opener. There is normally an emergency latch that is placed near the opener. It should be pulled in the case of an emergency to open and close the garage door manually. Some newer models of garage door openers have excellent battery backup.

Remember, your remote control is the key to enter your garage and maybe your home. In case, your car is parked outside the house, it should be locked properly, preventing someone from using your remote to get into your house. Once someone gets access to your garage, they can apply all the tactics to unlock the entry door leading to your home. This is why; it should be properly locked in the first place.