Buying a Garage Door Opener – What to Consider

An automatic garage door opener offers convenience when it comes to securing your car and house from burglars and other outside elements. These devices allow you to open and close the garage door with a single click of a button, it diminishes the need for manual operations every time you step out. In order to get the maximum advantages, you should choose the right garage door opener that offers great security features. Garage Door Empire offers a number of options to choose from according to your needs, type and size of garage door, and budget. Here are the tips to choose the right one.

Types of the driven systems :

It is the most important point to be considered. A driven system is a mechanism that drives the openers. There are three main types of system, the chain, the screw is driven, and the belt-driven mechanism.

The chain drive is the cheapest, most famous, and oldest system. It functions like a pulley in which a metal chain is connected to a series of pins, gears, and rollers. The unit is powered by an electric motor. It is extremely beneficial in the event of a power outage because it can be operated manually. Well, it is the nosier system due to steel chains.

The screw-driven system travels along a plastic-lined track and a threaded rod. When the rod turns, it lifts and lowers the garage door. It is perfect for heavy and wide garage doors. The system is costly but needs few maintenance services. It is more efficient than a chain drive system.

The third one is belt driven system. The mechanism of the system is similar to the chain-driven system except that it uses a flexible rubber belt instead of a chain. The rubber belt makes it efficient and noiseless during operations. It is the fastest and most efficient system.

Power requirement of garage door opener:

Automatic garage door openers are powered by an electric motor. The requirement for power depends on the size and weight of the garage door. A standard single garage door can be operated using a small motor but a heavier motor with at least ½ Horsepower is needed. You should choose a ¾ horsepower for oversized garage doors. An ideal motor will open and closes the garage door quickly at a comfortable speed.

Security features of garage door opener:

When it concerns an automatic garage door opener, it is necessary to have security features. It is essential especially when there are kids at your home. The reversing mechanism is an important feature that is controlled by electric sensors and invisible light beams. It stops and reverses the garage door immediately if anything is on the way to closing the garage door. Another is a rolling code system. It generates new and random code every time the garage door is opened to prevent the code and block access to burglars.

Lights:

The feature improves the functionality of the garage door. The unit is normally fitted with a 100-watt bulb or LED lights. They turn ON when the system is activated and stays for a while so that you can enter the house and then turn OFF the lights.

Remote control:

The electric garage door opener operates using a handy remote control or a wall-mounted switch. The recent models allow you to use voice-activation or fingerprint features to operate the garage door. The standard remote control has a single button to open or close the garage door. Multi-functional remote come with multiple buttons to perform other tasks such as turning on and off the light and delay closing.

Battery backup:

A battery backup system helps you to operate the garage door in the case of a power outage. It is the latest feature which is not available with all models of garage door openers. Some models come with a manual release option which allows you to open and close the garage door manually when there is no electricity.