Know the Basics about Garage Door Springs

Automatic garage doors are installed with torsion springs to lift and lower the garage door smoothly and effortlessly.

Every time when you open or close the garage door, the torsion springs, works with the contribution of other components to lift it up by counterbalancing the weight of the garage door. It is assumed that automatic garage doors are controlled by an electric garage door opener but it is not an opener itself which does actually responsible to lift or lower the garage door but the torsion springs do. Anyhow, handling garage door springs on your own is quite dangerous, you need to hire a professional garage door services including San Diego garage door spring repair to manage this task.

The heavyweight of garage door: To understand how important the garage door springs are, evaluate the weight of the garage door first. Definitely, the weight of the garage door varies depending on the size, type, material used, and insulation layers. A standard garage door can weigh more than 400 pounds. That is why; springs need to be installed to support the weight of the garage door. However, springs are eventually broken due to frequent use and daily wear and tear which should be replaced. Repairing or replacing of springs can be extremely risky, this is why it is suggested to let it to professionals. It is also good to choose high-quality springs even though they might be a little costly than the standard springs. It is a sensible decision to take for security reasons and you will save cost in a long run.

Extension and torsion garage door springs: Automatic garage doors are installed with two types of springs. One is torsion springs and the other is extension springs. Torsion springs are found right above the garage door opening. They are likely to damage quickly because they generate and release energy by counterbalancing the weight to open and close the garage door.

They are created with galvanized metal and oil tempered. The endurance of torsion springs is determined through the length of wire used in the creation of spring according to the length and internal diameter of spring. A most automatic garage door is installed with two springs which are placed above the garage door, right in the center. It will make the lifting process easier. In case, one spring got damaged, the other will work to aid the garage door, preventing potential injuries and damages. In the opposite direction, the extension springs are placed on either side of the garage door, above the tracks. Their responsibility is to stretch while the operation of the garage door.

The life cycle of springs: Both extension and torsion springs have a specific life cycle depending on the material used by the manufacturer in the creation. On average, garage door springs are expected to have a 5 to 7 years life span which is almost 10,000 operating cycles. It means that you should open and close the garage door 10,000 times before it breaks. By understanding the basics about garage door springs, you will be able to maintain and repair your garage door in safe conditions.